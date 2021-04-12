Prophesies and Revelations of Saint Bridget, Chapter 52 on HELL

"DISCLAIMER"

You may see appearing "Ads by Google" offering items abhorrent to True Catholicism. How these ads get on our blog is unbeknownst to us. We do not endorse or want any of them on our blog...NONE OF THEM. Especially, the false apparitions of Medjugorje, Bayside, and false religious organizations that come from the devil. In plain words...we denounce any and all commercialization and issues that are not True Catholic. Our Only purpose for this blog is to bring truth to our audience of God's one and only True Religion as He revealed it in Scripture.



